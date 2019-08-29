|
PERKINS, Gordon Richard Age 78 of Kettering, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home. He was born July 5, 1941 in Morgan County, Kentucky the son of the late Nell (nee' Vance) and Spencer B. Perkins, Sr. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Delores Jean Perkins and Goebel C. Perkins. Gordon is survived by his daughter, Amy (Carlos "Kai" Hernandez, III) Perkins; brother, Spencer B. (Wanda) Perkins Jr.; companion, Virginia Miller; two Grandchildren, Arlo Diego Perkins-Hernandez and Nola Evangeline Perkins-Hernandez; He is also survived by numerous family and friends. Gordon was a Sergeant in the Moraine Police Department. He was the Chief of Police in Berrien Springs, Michigan in Oronoko Township. He later worked at the Department of Corrections in Florida. In retirement, he was a restoration volunteer at Carillon Park. Gordon was a member of F&AM Millennium Lodge #779 where he was a 32nd Degree Mason with the AASR Northern Masonic Jurisdiction. He served in the Army National Guard. Per Gordon's wishes, there will be no public services. Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel is assisting the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019