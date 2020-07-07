GORDON RAPP

RAPP, Gordon C. Age 78, of Fairborn, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Halbert and Grace Rapp. In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Moosbrugger, his stepmother, Phoebe Rapp, and his nephew, Craig Hedric. Gordon is survived by his wife of 52 years, Renita; children, Julie (Sam) Benge and Dina (partner Scott Taylor) Ward; grandchildren, Jacob and Joshua Benge; step-grandchildren, Sierra (Eric) Geier and Sam Benge; step-great-grandchildren, Madison, Eric, and Gwen Geier; sister, Janet (Darrell) Hedric; and brother, Michael Rapp; along with many nieces and nephews. Gordon was a lifelong Fairborn resident and a 1959 graduate of Fairborn High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 and retired from Ameritech in 1994 after 25 years. He enjoyed working on cars and was a big fan of drag racing and NASCAR. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren, and all the traveling he and Renita enjoyed together. Visitation will be held 10 11:30 AM, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME, 104 W Main St., Fairborn, OH 45434, where funeral services will begin at 11:30 AM following the visitation. Graveside services will be held at Fairfield Cemetery with military honors. Facial masks should be worn by all attendees. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gordon's honor to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org
. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morris-sons.com
