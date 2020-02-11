Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Gordon Roffe


1928 - 2020
ROFFE, Gordon L. Age 91 of Tipp City, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was a member and usher at Crestview Baptist Church. He was a great father and loving husband. Gordon was an avid motorcyclist, woodworker, outdoorsman, and Reds fan. He is survived by his wife of 67 years: Lorena (Pyles) Roffe, children: Danny (Denise) Roffe, Dianna (Skip) Moore, and Gloria (Jonathon) Hall, grandchildren: Shelley (Justin) Von Linsowe, Nick Moore, Carly (Andrew) Cox, Meghan (Erik) Ebbing, Logan (Katie) Hall, Connor Hall, and Dillon Hall, great-grandchildren: Lyla, Anderson, Easton, Ayden, Emerson, and Eero, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Minnie Roffe and seven brothers and sisters. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. The family will receive friends on TODAY, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020
