Moore Funeral Home
10 S. High Street
Covington, OH 45318
(937) 473-2271
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
10 S. High Street
Covington, OH 45318
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
10 S. High Street
Covington, OH 45318
Burial
Following Services
Abbottsville Cemetery
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Grove German Baptist Brethren Church
7816 Martin Rd
Bradford, OH
Grace BAKER Obituary
BAKER, Grace E. 92, of Greenville, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born April 9, 1926, in Montgomery Co., to the late Jesse and Susan (Morton) Garber. She married Lester A. Baker Nov. 5, 1949; he preceded her in death Sept. 18, 2014. Grace is survived by children Dianne (Allan) Burns, Debra (Gerald) Crist, Shendyl (Kendra) Baker, and Wendyl (Ellen) Baker; sisters Alma Beckner and Lois Wolf; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Brenda Baker-Mattox; and son-in-law Stephen Rader. She was preceded in death by sons Daryl and Douglas Baker; daughter Darla Lonell Rader; a grandson; and eight siblings. Grace was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church and cared for numerous foster children in her home over 53 years. Funeral services 10 a.m. Thurs., April 11, at Oak Grove O.G.B.B.C., 7816 Martin Rd., Bradford. Visitation 3-5 & 6-8 p.m. Weds. at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. www.moorefh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019
