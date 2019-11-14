Home

Grace CREECH


1931 - 2019
Grace CREECH Obituary
CREECH, Grace Age 88, of Franklin, OH; died Monday November 11, 2019 at her residence. Grace was born in Farler, KY on November 11, 1931 to the late Robert Lee and Ida Mae (Fields) Caudill. She was a member of the East View Baptist Church in Hunter. Grace was preceded in death by her first husband, Lloyd Pratt, her second husband Ernie Creech, her daughter, Donna Brashear, brothers, Dager, Perry, Wilber, Vaughn, Squirell, Donald, and Rueben Caudill; sisters, Ruby Woods, Verna Hall, Muriel Milton, Dorothy Hamilton, Amanda Long and Dove Brashear. She is survived by her children, Diana (Davey) Robinson, Darrell (Sherry) Pratt, David (Sandy) Pratt, Brian (Lisa) Pratt and Bruce Pratt; grandchildren, Ryan, Alison, Jonathan, Tiffany, Christopher, Cooper and Connor; great grandchildren, Lillian, Grace, Ethan, Caleb, Lydia, William and Christopher; and longtime friend, David Mynhier. Funeral Services are 1pm Saturday November 16, 2019 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home 517 S. Sutphin St Middletown, OH with Pastor Dwayne Tilford officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 14, 2019
