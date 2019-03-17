|
ECKLEY, Grace M. Age 85 of Centerville passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born on January 1, 1934 in Dayton to the late, Charles and Amelia (Esposito) Lauricella. Also preceding her in death is her husband, James Eckley; siblings, Josephine Bertini, Ann Mast, Dan, James, Ben, Joe, Tony, Angelo, Louis and Carl Lauricella. She is survived by her children, Jim (Cathy) Eckley, Jennifer (Joe) Stieger, Jeff (Keli) Eckley; grandchildren, Erich, Ross, Sean, Kaitlin, Allison, P.J. (fianc? Kaitlin), Kara and Bayli; brother, Charles Lauricella and many other extended family and friends. Grace has been a long-time member of St. Albert The Great Church and Sons of Italy Lodge. Friends and family may visit from 5-8pm on Tuesday, March 19 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 20 at St Albert the Great Church. She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Foundation or .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019