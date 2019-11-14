|
|
FOLLICK (Cramer), Grace Pearl Age 94, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born October 7, 1925 in Clermont County, Ohio, daughter of the late Ora John and Ascenath (Dumford) Cramer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar; her mother and father; two brothers, Fred and Earl Cramer, three sisters, Mary Cramer, Ethel (Cramer) Fueston and Marjorie Peterson and twin great-granddaughters, Emily and Abigale Follick. Grace was a charter member of St. Christopher Church and an active member in the Rosary Altar Society. She graduated from Randolph High School in 1943 and worked for United Aircraft during the war years. She worked for Don Wagner Ford for 10 years and as business manager for Beau Townsend Ford for 11 years, retiring in 1987. She was a member of the Woodmen of the World and Tau Phi Lambda Sorority. Grace is survived by one son, John Edward (Renee); two daughters, Jacqueline Elaine Nawroth (Michael); and Joan Elizabeth Boboige (Brian), all of Vandalia; six grandsons, Chad Edward (Amy), Corey Matthew (Dave Hartzell) and Andrew John Follick of Vandalia, Kevin Michael (Rebecca) of Centreville, VA, Brent Joseph (Janet) of Cincinnati and Eric Robert Nawroth (Jessica) of Brookville; nine great-grandchildren, Olivia Follick, Star, Eli, Ella, Paige, Grant, Brooklyn, Chase and Lexi Nawroth; one sister, Faye Aikman of Arcanum and a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, November 18 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia with Fr. Francis Keferl officiating. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia on Sunday afternoon (11/17) from 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley in Grace's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019