HARLOW, Grace E. 102, of Springfield, passed away April 18, 2019. She was born December 2, 1916 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Edward H. and A. Pearl (Shanor) Morris. Mrs. Harlow had been employed at Mercy Medical Center as a cashier in the business office and at Buffalo Road Roller. She was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving during W. W. II. Survivors include her son-in-law: Paul Dawson and his sister-in-law; Donna, two grandsons; Justin (Jennifer) Dawson, Urbana and Danny (Lauren) Dawson, Knoxville, Tn., great grandchildren: Brittany, Breanna, Brady, Roan, Audrey and Elijah and very special friend; Laura Esposito. She was preceded in death by her daughter; Karen Dawson, a grandson; David Dawson, a sister; Jean Weigle, a brother; Willard Morris and her parents. At Mrs. Harlow's request, there will be no visitation or services. Interment will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Grace's family would like to give special thanks to the Staff at Wooded Glen for all of their kindness and compassion. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.