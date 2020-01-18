Home

KOONS (O'Diam), Grace G. "Genny" Age 91, of Trotwood, went to be with the Lord, Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born December 27, 1928 in Dayton, to the late Benjamin and Clara (Sammons) O'Diam. In addition to her parents, Genny was preceded in death by her husband, Harley; granddaughter, Shannon Strawser; and brothers, Donald O'Diam and Ben O'Diam. She is survived by her children, Velma Johnson, Bill (Maria) Maxwell, Sr., Kelley (Jackie) Perkey, Donna Johnson, and Rich (Betsy) Perkey; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren. At one time, Genny was a beautician and owned her own shop on Troy Street, and was the head cook at Teals Restaurant. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and enjoyed making candy, cooking, and crafts, and loved to go fishing. The family will receive friends Monday, January 20 from 5-7PM at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, Trotwood. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 21 at 11AM at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Trotwood, with Pastor Donnie Smith officiating. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020
