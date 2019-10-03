|
MCNEFF, Grace Dundas Age 102, of Centerville passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Laurelwood Assisted Living. Grace was born on December 31, 1916 in Forfar, Scotland. She immigrated to Cleveland, Ohio in 1937 at the age of 29 and worked as a children's nanny for many years. She was also the supervisor of medical records at Lakewood Hospital from 1972 until she retired in 1982. She was married to her husband William G. McNeff for 33 years until he preceded her in death in 1983. She was also preceded in death by her son, William J. McNeff in March of 2018. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter-in-law Deborah McNeff, her granddaughter Heather Butler (Tommy) and their children Charlie, Bella, and Paige, granddaughter Kate Murtaugh (Grant), granddaughter Jill Heller (Morgan). The family would like to thank the staff of Laurelwood Assisted Living for their amazing care and friendship for the last eighteen months. Additionally, they would like to thank Vitas hospice services for their warm and loving care in her final days. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Lakewood, Ohio on Friday Oct. 4th at 1PM. VISITATION 12-1PM with a private interment ceremony held immediately after at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations or contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.macular.org_how-2Ddonate&d=DwIFaQ&c=QvQrCjPtO9cKGOfGYlNgXQ&r=2eHnIOTz1LokTtPSVKDDSP9Y9CwvtOxMtfhqGnkIRU&m=H67EePnHBI_WQrJOfZZCihDmbr7EYm6c06RaN2KqULk&s=8crUVhgW_CsmGHRRTsG_NPUJtePwS2nCfbYrsvrtK4&e=.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019