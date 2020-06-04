RACKLIFF, Grace L. Age 103, of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1917 in Caryville, TN, the daughter of the late Thomas and Minnie (nee Robinson) James. She was married to George Shockley and he preceded her in death in 1978. She is survived by six grandchildren, Donald, Randy, Robin, Rhonda, Mitch, and Jeff; 12 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. Grace also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Joanne Wallace and Mary Carroll; one son, Charles Shockley; one granddaughter, Denise and six siblings. A funeral will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 at 11:00AM with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Queen City Hospice at 4605 Duke Dr. Suite 220 Mason, OH 45040 or www.queencityhospice.com/donate.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 4, 2020.