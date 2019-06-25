Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
Interment
Following Services
David's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace ROBERTS


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace ROBERTS Obituary
ROBERTS (Spurlock), Grace Age 92, a resident of Beavercreek for 50 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Oakwood Village in Springfield, Ohio. She was born in Jackson, KY on February 9, 1927, the daughter of Lester and Ella (Morris) Spurlock, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband Orvel Roberts on March 17, 2000, her sister, Leona Siebel and two brothers, Andy Spurlock and Willard "Red" Spurlock. Grace is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Evelyn Roberts; three grandchildren, Bryan Roberts, Eric and wife, Emily Roberts, Kristy and husband, Justin Truitt; three great-grandchildren, August Roberts, Henry and Alice Truitt. She is also survived by a close friend, Lois Doolin and nieces and nephews. Grace was a longtime member of the First Dayton Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road with Pastor Wally Mason officiating. Interment will follow in David's Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. If desired, contributions in memory of Grace may be made to the . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now