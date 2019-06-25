ROBERTS (Spurlock), Grace Age 92, a resident of Beavercreek for 50 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Oakwood Village in Springfield, Ohio. She was born in Jackson, KY on February 9, 1927, the daughter of Lester and Ella (Morris) Spurlock, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband Orvel Roberts on March 17, 2000, her sister, Leona Siebel and two brothers, Andy Spurlock and Willard "Red" Spurlock. Grace is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Evelyn Roberts; three grandchildren, Bryan Roberts, Eric and wife, Emily Roberts, Kristy and husband, Justin Truitt; three great-grandchildren, August Roberts, Henry and Alice Truitt. She is also survived by a close friend, Lois Doolin and nieces and nephews. Grace was a longtime member of the First Dayton Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road with Pastor Wally Mason officiating. Interment will follow in David's Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. If desired, contributions in memory of Grace may be made to the . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary