Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Grace SHIFLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace SHIFLETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace SHIFLETT Obituary
SHIFLETT, Grace Age 89, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born April 23, 1930 in Glady, WV to Carl and Mary (Vance) Kerens. She was a homemaker. Grace was a member of Tytus Avenue First Church of God. Grace is survived by her sons, Carl (Sandra) Shiflett, Jeffrey (Charla) Shiflett; daughters, Patricia Smith, Cheryl (Jeff) McKinney; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dale (Carolyn) Kerens, Glenn Kerens. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter L. Shiflett of 72 years; son, Mark Shiflett; brothers, Harold, Richard and George Kerens; sister, Hilda Kerens. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:00-12:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Chaplain Galen Hoffman officiating. Interment will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.