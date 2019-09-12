|
SHIFLETT, Grace Age 89, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born April 23, 1930 in Glady, WV to Carl and Mary (Vance) Kerens. She was a homemaker. Grace was a member of Tytus Avenue First Church of God. Grace is survived by her sons, Carl (Sandra) Shiflett, Jeffrey (Charla) Shiflett; daughters, Patricia Smith, Cheryl (Jeff) McKinney; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dale (Carolyn) Kerens, Glenn Kerens. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter L. Shiflett of 72 years; son, Mark Shiflett; brothers, Harold, Richard and George Kerens; sister, Hilda Kerens. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:00-12:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Chaplain Galen Hoffman officiating. Interment will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 12, 2019