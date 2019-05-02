Home

Grace Smith
SMITH, Grace Elizabeth Passed away on April 11, 2019 at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her husband Delmar Searl Smith and their son Raymond "Mark" Smith. She is survived by her son Charles Edward Smith; daughter Joyce A. (Timothy) Stewart; sisters Jody Lambert and Phyllis Vahoviak; grandchildren Leah Stewart and Amanda Hamilton; great-grandchildren Taven Mark Hamilton, Glimmour Hamilton, and Milan Nichols. Funeral service for Grace will be on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. in Beavercreek. Interment to follow the service at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 N. Valley Rd., OH 45385. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 2, 2019
