Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace SORRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace SORRELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace SORRELL Obituary
SORRELL, Grace J. Age 83 of West Carrollton passed away Monday March 2, 2020. Grace was a graduate of Miami University with a Bachelors Degree in Education. She taught as a substitute teacher for the West Carrollton Board of Education and was a GARE Ceramics Representative. She was preceded in death by her parents Oakley and Martha (Anderson) Johnson, brother Eugene Johnson and her husband Muriel Sorrell October 30, 2019. Grace is survived by her daughter Vickie (Ted) Flaherty, sister Thelma Bonesteel, 3 grandchildren; Kimberly (Andrew) Dalton, Christopher (Lindsey) Flaherty, Katherine Flaherty, 4 great-grandchildren; Lincoln Dalton, Jacob Dalton, Austin Flaherty and Connor Flaherty. Visitation will be Friday March 6, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. Burial will follow at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -