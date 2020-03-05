|
|
SORRELL, Grace J. Age 83 of West Carrollton passed away Monday March 2, 2020. Grace was a graduate of Miami University with a Bachelors Degree in Education. She taught as a substitute teacher for the West Carrollton Board of Education and was a GARE Ceramics Representative. She was preceded in death by her parents Oakley and Martha (Anderson) Johnson, brother Eugene Johnson and her husband Muriel Sorrell October 30, 2019. Grace is survived by her daughter Vickie (Ted) Flaherty, sister Thelma Bonesteel, 3 grandchildren; Kimberly (Andrew) Dalton, Christopher (Lindsey) Flaherty, Katherine Flaherty, 4 great-grandchildren; Lincoln Dalton, Jacob Dalton, Austin Flaherty and Connor Flaherty. Visitation will be Friday March 6, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. Burial will follow at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020