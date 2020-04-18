|
STEPHENS, Grace Louise Grace L. Stephens, age 98 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Westover. She was born on September 3, 1921, in Seven Mile, the daughter of the late Edward and Eva (Spivey) Rowe. Grace was a graduate of Seven Mile High School Class of 1940. She married William E. Stephens on May 1, 1942, at the Presbyterian Church in Seven Mile, and he preceded her in death on January 22, 2007. Bill and Grace enjoyed 64 years of marriage. Grace worked for Seven Mile and Edgewood Schools retiring in 1982 after 28 years of service. Grace is survived by her daughter, Donna Jean Stephens; son, Charles (Karen) Stephens; two grandchildren, Kim and Chris Stephens; Aunt Martha Rowe; nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Charles E., Elmer, Julian, George "Hib" and Evelyn Rowe. Private Funeral Ceremony will be held at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home with Pastors Chris and Maggie Trumbull officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to or Westover Retirement Community. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 18, 2020