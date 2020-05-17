|
WELLS (McAdams), Grace A. 80, of Springfield, left her earthly body on May 10, 2020. She was born June 7, 1939 to Martin L. and Eloise (Murphy) McAdams in Springfield, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Grace is preceded in death by a daughter, Julie K. Hartley and a beloved brother, Gene McAdams. She leaves behind to cherish her memory two brothers, Larry (Robin) McAdams of Springfield and David (Linda) McAdams of Hilliard, a sister, Mary (Ed) Fenner of Springfield, and several beloved nieces and nephews with whom she was a loving aunt and friend. Grace worked for many years as an industrial seamstress. She used to crochet and made many beautiful items. Grace had a great love of animals and was a kind and giving soul. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. As per her request, her body will be cremated and there will be no services. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 17, 2020