SEALS, Gracie Mae Age 81 of Dayton,OH, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born July 9, 1938 in Hyden, KY to the late Willie and Mallie Woods. Gracie was a born again Christian. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lee Seals; and three siblings. Gracie will be dearly missed by her loving daughter, Sharon Henderson; grandchildren, Levi (Ashley) Anthony and Gina Adkins; eight great grandchildren, Isaac, Landon, Natiley, Allison, Noah, Bella, Jaxon and Elijah; five siblings; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Visit www.newcomerdayton to share a memory of Gracie or leave a condolence for her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 23, 2019