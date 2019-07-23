Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
Gracie Seals


1938 - 2019
Gracie Seals Obituary
SEALS, Gracie Mae Age 81 of Dayton,OH, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born July 9, 1938 in Hyden, KY to the late Willie and Mallie Woods. Gracie was a born again Christian. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lee Seals; and three siblings. Gracie will be dearly missed by her loving daughter, Sharon Henderson; grandchildren, Levi (Ashley) Anthony and Gina Adkins; eight great grandchildren, Isaac, Landon, Natiley, Allison, Noah, Bella, Jaxon and Elijah; five siblings; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Visit www.newcomerdayton to share a memory of Gracie or leave a condolence for her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 23, 2019
