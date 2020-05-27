|
TROUTE, Grady W. Passed away suddenly, early Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Middletown Atrium Hospital. Grady was born in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, on September 25, 1937, to Claude and Minnie Troute. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, and the mother of his children, Charlotte (Legate) Troute, and his sister Ruth Ellis. Grady is survived by his wife of 34 years Sharon (Shipley) Troute; brother in law Wayne Shipley of Crestview Hills, KY; his daughter Rebecca (& Jay) Crook of Fort Worth, TX; and his son Michael Troute of Columbus, OH. He leaves three grandchildren; Sierra Charlotte (& Mark) Kellermeyer, Cheyenne Crook, and Gray Crook. His nieces and their families in Arkansas were dear to him and blessed him with calls, cards, and visits. Grady's church family from the Middletown Church of Christ and the Centerville Church of Christ (and many who have relocated to other parts of the country and the world) held a special place in Grady's heart and his memory. His joyous reunion has begun with those who preceded him in death. Grady graduated from Benton High School, Benton, Arkansas and from North Texas State University with Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Mathematics. He served in the Arkansas National Guard. During his professional career Grady worked as a private contractor on the F-111 aircraft, the Minuteman Missile, the P-3C military aircraft, the Space Shuttle and robotics and many other projects. Grady spent the last years of his career before retirement in management with GM and EDS in Dayton. After retirement from EDS, Grady became a realtor in the Dayton area and earned his Broker's License. He authored and published four books on a subject dear to his heart, the Lord's Church and the hope and comfort available in living the life of a servant for Christ. One of the many highlights of his life was a mission trip to the Ukraine. Grady was a member of the Middletown Church of Christ. Formerly he was a long time member and elder at the Centerville Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donations to the Midwestern Children's Home, 4581 Long -Spurling Road, P.O. Box 48, Pleasant Plain, Ohio, 45162 and/or Fort Hill Christian Youth Camp, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. Due to the corona virus restrictions, there will be a private viewing for Grady's immediate family at the Newcomer Funeral Home in Kettering, Ohio. Grady will be buried at Restland Cemetery, Dallas, Texas, at the convenience of his family, at the side of his first wife and mother of his children, Charlotte (Legate) Troute. The following is from Grady's last book, "Heavenward Glimpses". The quiet voices of the newly departed come to us with the great force of grief. They are quiet because they come only from love and memories, yet they are loud because our memories are raw and harsh with loss. Time will do its work and the pain will lessen. Blessedly, we will retain the memories and they will continue to "speak" to us. They will blend with our thoughts of eternity and cause us to ponder our own fidelity to God as our lives unfold.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 27, 2020