Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Woodland Cemetery Chapel
118 Woodland Ave.
Dayton, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodland Cemetery Chapel
Grafton PAYNE II Obituary
PAYNE II, Grafton S. Age 88 of Dayton passed Friday, December 6, 2019. Preceded in death by the love of his life, Bernice; parents Grafton and Stella; stepfather John G. Tonsler; brother Beauregard and son-in-law Henry Essick II. Survived by his daughter Deborah (Henry, deceased) Essick; brother Garvin (Marcia) Tonsler; sisters Fredina Johnson and Felecia Rowe; a host of nieces and nephews. A graduate of North Carolina A&T State University and Xavier University. He served in the Army. A member of Greater St. John Baptist Church. He served as Director of Adult Probation for Montgomery County. Visitation 11AM-12PM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Woodland Cemetery Chapel, 118 Woodland Ave. Dayton. Funeral service follows at 12PM. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Dayton Foundation, Grafton S. and Bernice Payne Charitable Fund #1441. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019
