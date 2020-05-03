|
JUSTUS, Graham Victor A peaceful and happy life ended with the passing of Graham Victor Justus. Graham was born on November 15, 1926, in Kansas City, Mo. He passed on March 2, 2020, at the age of 93. Graham was raised in Xenia, Ohio. He graduated early from Xenia High School to join and serve in the US Navy to fight in WWII. After the war, he attended and graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in political science. After graduation, Graham worked as a journalist for the Xenia Gazette and then at the Journal Herald newspaper where he was an assistant sports editor. Thereafter, Graham worked for decades at NCR Corporation as a writer and editor in NCR's publication department. During his tenure there, he wrote internal news stories about NCR and NCR's employees for the Company's Worldwide and Factory newsletters. Although Graham was small in stature, he was a great athlete and excelled in several sports. He especially loved golf and played often at NCR Country Club with his family and friends. He also taught his wife and both of his daughters how to play, and the family played together every weekend for years. Graham's daughters both became collegiate golfers thanks primarily to him. Incredibly, Graham had 9 hole-in-ones!! In 2019, Graham received a lifetime award from NCR Country Club for his years of dedicated and loyal membership. Graham was a kind and gentle person and he loved sports, especially OSU football and golf. He was also an intellect and loved to read daily. While history and sports books were his favorites, he spent a lot of time reading and studying the Wall Street Journal and the Bible. Graham is preceded in death by his wife, MaryJane, and his parents, Hershel and Gladys Justus. He is survived by his two daughters Susan Jenkins (Matt) and Linda Mayhew (BJ), grandchildren (Margaux and Andy) and step-grandchildren (Jamielynne Jenkins Albright and Nicole Jenkins Aucoin). Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service was held by the family. In lieu of flowers or if you wish to make a memorial contribution, please make any contribution to Westminster Presbyterian Church Youth Group in Dayton, Ohio. The family would like to thank Lincoln Park Manor and for their exquisite care of Graham. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020