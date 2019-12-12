Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Graham Vanderveer Obituary
VANDERVEER, Graham E. Age 84 of Clayton, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Graham had worked as a courier for Capital Express and enjoyed watching television and sporting events. He is survived by his sons: Steve Vanderveer of Clayton, Doug Vanderveer of Beavercreek, sisters: Joyce Spoerke of FL, Gayle Hodgson of Somerset, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Herman and Helen (Diehl) Vanderveer. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019
