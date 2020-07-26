BLOUNT, Grant A smart, capable, and kind man, Grant Blount, age 83, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, July 19th, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. Grant was born April 27th, 1937, to George and Kathryn Blount (Schatz). He grew up in Detroit and graduated high school before joining the Army. He later worked for NCR as an Instructor and Program Writer for 37 years. Grant enjoyed traveling, woodworking, baking and cooking for family and friends, and attending "Until Rust" music events. He always loved getting the latest and greatest in tech and electronic gear, and following any new space exploration done by NASA or Space X and watching the launches. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with the family, especially the grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Marie Whinham. Grant is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Lynn Blount; children, Shane DeMoss (Krista) and Aimee Bahnsen (Matt); grandchildren, Taylor DeMoss, Lane, Cody, Owen, and Wyat Bahnsen, MaKayla Stewart, Kylee Robinette, and Vincent and Micah Neff; brother, Art Blount; nieces and nephews, Janet Sturza (Al), Karen Blount, Lee Blount (Debbie), Jed Blount (Phyllis), Carol Robinson (Mike), Joy Tavernier (Kenroy), and John Whinham (Diane). There will be a Life Celebration for friends and family at a later date. Details will be posted. To help the family celebrate his life you are invited to use Grant's online Book of Memories to share photos, condolences, and memories on his tribute wall at www.ConnerAndKoch.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation (https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/
) to help veterans, in memory of Grant.