Grant GILLESPIE
GILLESPIE, Grant Nicholas Grant Nicholas Gillespie, age 11, of Troy, OH, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born February 5, 2009, in Kettering, OH, to Brian A. and Marcella A. (Gilhool) Gillespie. In addition to his parents, Grant is survived by his brother, William Frank Gillespie; grandparents, Becki Veverka of Dayton, Judith Gilhool of Troy, and William A. (Iris) Gillespie of Dothan, AL; aunt and uncle, Krista (David) Darkow of Centerville and Brian Gilhool of Bethlehem, PA; cousins, Alyssa (Tanner), Danielle (Josh), Brooke, Casey, Patrick, and Joey. Grant was preceded in death by his grandfathers, John A. Veverka and William Frank Gilhool. Grant was ready to start school at Miami East as a 6th grade student this year. Grant played 5 Star Basketball at Miami East, and AAU basketball. He was a good student and loved spending time with his brother and his friends, going to the pool, playing video games (especially Fortnite) and he loved animals. Grant loved all sports including his teams: the Tennessee Volunteers, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Cincinnati Bengals. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 West Greene Street, Piqua, OH, with Pastor Will Leasure officiating. Visitation will be from 9 AM-12 noon on Friday, prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Grant Gillespie Memorial Scholarship Fund for Miami East Students, c/o The Troy Foundation, 216 West Franklin Street, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2020.
