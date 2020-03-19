|
STEPHENS, Granville Nixon "Nick" 81, of Dayton Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. Nick was born in Grayson KY on July 3, 1938, a son of the late George Kenneth Stephens and Mable Burton Stephens. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and lived in Grayson, until he moved to Dayton where he raised three children and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Nick was married to Karen Terry Stephens on September 28 and they were married 58 years ago. He retired from Ohio Valley Painting Company after 55 years. Nick enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, playing Suduko, and being with friends. Nick is survived by his children Terri Stephens-Lanese and Lisa Stephens (Robert), grandchildren Seth, Samantha (Steve), Nick, Stephen, Joe and Kelsey, great-grandchild Calliope all of Dayton Ohio and brother Jack Stephens and sister Kenny Lou Stephens of Grayson KY. Nick is preceded in death by his wife Karen, son Mark Stephens, his parents and grandparents, Jacob Burton and Lottie Burton. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Malone Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Hoekfema, officiating. Burial will be in the Grayson Memorial Burial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.malonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 19, 2020