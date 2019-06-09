|
COMBS, Greenie Allan 52, of Springfield, passed away June 5, 2019 in the OSU Hospital Columbus. He was born September 6, 1966 in Fairborn, Ohio, the son of James and Ada Belle (Stamper) Combs Jr. Allan enjoyed painting and coloring, building models and he especially loved his cats. Survivors include his father; James Combs Jr. Hazzard, KY, siblings; Penny McKenzie, Lima,, OH, James Rickey Combs, Springfield, Theresa (Joe) Mayle, Ashland, KY and Timothy Banks, Columbus, OH, nieces; Wendy (Dion) Broduer and April Tanner, nephew; Joseph McKenzie, great niece and nephew; Anna Belle and Benjamin Tanner, and bother-in-law; William McKenzie. He was preceded in death by his mother. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 9, 2019