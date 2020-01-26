Home

TURNER, Greenwood Age 98 of Dayton, departed this life January 22, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory: Son, Anthony (Sandra) Mitchell; Daughters, Beverly Wortham, Cynthia Turner and Denise Turner; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m., MONDAY, January 27, 2020 at Zion Hill MBC, 1900 W. Third St, Rev Junior F. Greenlee, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
