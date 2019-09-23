Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Greg Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greg Bush

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Greg Bush In Memoriam
GREG BUSH 1/6/1963 - 9/23/1985 Loosing you 34 years ago changed many lives. Loosing you meant loosing a son, brother, father, grandfather, cousin, uncle, nephew & friend. Seven little ones never got to know what a fantastic person you were and to call you "Grandpa". Yes many lives we changed and no words can express our lose, sadness or how much we miss you. Lovingly remembered by, Mom, Dad, Lydia, Daughters Nikki, Starlah & all your family and friends. Love and miss you too, Shawn.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Greg's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.