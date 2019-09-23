|
GREG BUSH 1/6/1963 - 9/23/1985 Loosing you 34 years ago changed many lives. Loosing you meant loosing a son, brother, father, grandfather, cousin, uncle, nephew & friend. Seven little ones never got to know what a fantastic person you were and to call you "Grandpa". Yes many lives we changed and no words can express our lose, sadness or how much we miss you. Lovingly remembered by, Mom, Dad, Lydia, Daughters Nikki, Starlah & all your family and friends. Love and miss you too, Shawn.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 23, 2019