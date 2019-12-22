|
FORD, Greg (65) passed away on Friday December 20th after a hard fought battle with cancer. Greg was born in Coshocton, Ohio to John and Barbara Ford and spent his early childhood in Eastern Ohio with his brothers John and Bill. Greg moved to Dayton in high school and graduated from West Carrollton prior to attending Kent State University. Greg married Lori Puterbaugh in 1977 and had two children Justin (39) and Katie (36). Lori passed away in 1988 from lymphoma. Divine intervention led Greg and his children to Cathy Ellis, whom he fell in love with and married in 1992. Greg was the window man in the Dayton community. He loved Ohio State football, the beach, a good party, his friends and his grandchildren. Greg was an amazing dancer and a bad driver. He had an infectious laugh and was great at connecting people. He will be remembered for his loyalty and his heart of gold. He was preceded in death by his first wife Lori, his parents John and Barbara, his brother John and his friends Dave, Tony and Tim. He is survived by his wife Cathy, his brother Bill (Jill) and nephews Brian and Chad, his children Justin (Korrin) and Katie, his grandchildren Haley (16), McKenzie (6), Finnley (4), Chase (2) and Maci (1), and many close friends. A celebration of life will be held after the holidays and details will follow once arrangements are made. In lieu of flowers, please spend time with your family and make a toast to enduring friendships lifelong and beyond.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019