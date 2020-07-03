Greg REYNOLDS

REYNOLDS, Greg 66, of Springfield, OH, went to rest with our Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born July 12, 1953, in Legion, KY, to the late Earl and Edna (Caudill) Reynolds. He will be remembered by those who loved him best as brother, dad, uncle and grandpa. He was preceded in death by his eldest brother, Rodney Reynolds. He is survived by his daughter, Trinity (Jeff) Reynolds Barajas, of Grafton, OH; son, Jason (Dawn) Reynolds, of Cleveland, OH; son, Brad (Erin) Reynolds, of Strongsville, OH; seven grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sister, Sue Reynolds, of Springfield, OH; brother, Gary Reynolds (LadyD), of Gallipolis, OH; and sister, Aileen Ehlinger, of Springfield, OH. Private celebration of his life will be held for family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store