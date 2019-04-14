Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
THURMOND, Greg Dale 64 of Tipp City and more recently of Huber Heights, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Dayton, OH. He was born September 2, 1954 in Edmond, West Virginia, to the late Jesse Roy and Nollie (Cantrell) Thurmond. In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by Jesse. Greg attended Tipp City schools and a former employee of Creative Extruded Products. He is survived by a fianc?, Brenda Cantrell; three grandchildren, Bryan, Megan and Bradly Reid; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Doug and Dallas; three sisters, Debbie, Sandy and Pam; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a memorial service will begin at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , in Greg's memory. To share a memory of Greg or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019
