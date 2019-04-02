Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Greg Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greg Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Greg Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS, Greg "Turk" Born July 22, 1957 in Middletown, Ohio to John James and Barbara Williams, passed away March 19, 2019 age 61. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Michelle P. Warner-Williams, two sisters: Audrey Whitaker-Wright (Sheldon), and Sadie Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019 from 12pm until time of service 1pm at United Baptist Church, 719 18th Ave, Middletown, Rev. Gregory Tyus, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.