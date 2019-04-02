|
WILLIAMS, Greg "Turk" Born July 22, 1957 in Middletown, Ohio to John James and Barbara Williams, passed away March 19, 2019 age 61. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Michelle P. Warner-Williams, two sisters: Audrey Whitaker-Wright (Sheldon), and Sadie Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019 from 12pm until time of service 1pm at United Baptist Church, 719 18th Ave, Middletown, Rev. Gregory Tyus, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 2, 2019