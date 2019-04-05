|
|
CLARK, Gregg 66 of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Monday April 1, 2019 at his home. He was born in Middletown, OH on December 16, 1952, the son of Carleton and Frances (Simpson) Clark. He was a well-known guitarist in the Middletown area as well as a local philanthropist, starting the Blue Christmas event. Gregg is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son, James Clark; grandson, Brylee Clark; his fianc?e, Deborah Banks; sister, Martha Clark and brother, Bill Clark. Funeral Services will be 1PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave., Middletown, OH with Rev. Michael Isaacs officiating. Burial at Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 11 AM- 1 PM prior to the service. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 5, 2019