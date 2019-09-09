|
IN MEMORIAM Gregory Kuzujanakis Gregory Kuzujanakis Jr. 1923 - 2013 1959-2013 Beloved father and son. Husband and brother. Six years ago you left this world. Neither six years nor a thousand will ever lessen our love for you. Our cherished memories of you guide our days. Your eternal love guides our lives. Like whispers in the wind, you are ever present. Never forgotten. Always within our hearts. Until we meet again. In deep and loving memory, your wife, your daughters/sisters, your son/brother, and family and friends everywhere. "Though we be separated by the whole wide world, You are ever present in my mind." - Ovid
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 9, 2019