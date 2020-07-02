1/1
Gregory BELTZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELTZ, Gregory Scot Age 57, died on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020, at his residence in Middletown, Ohio. Scot was born February 22nd, 1963, to David Beltz and Mary (Dodson) Beltz (both deceased) in Hamilton, Ohio. He worked for Concrete Technology, Panda Pencil Corp and then later at Pac Worldwide. For the last several years of his life, Scot was disabled but still maintained his sense of humor and kind spirit. He is survived by his three children; two sons with Victoria Beltz, Joshua Beltz (Jessica) of Columbus, Ohio, and Jeremy Beltz (Candace) of Middletown, Ohio, and a daughter with Donna Beltz, Hunter Miller of Middletown, Ohio. He is survived by two siblings, Lisa Gray (Stacey) and John Beltz (Stephanie), and was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny Beltz. He was grandfather to five grandchildren, Madison, Evan, Cali, Kaleb, and Ryder; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. A celebration of life will be scheduled for later this summer, invitations to family and friends to follow. We would like to thank W.E. Lusain Funeral Home of Dayton, Ohio for their kindness and compassion.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved