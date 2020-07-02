BELTZ, Gregory Scot Age 57, died on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020, at his residence in Middletown, Ohio. Scot was born February 22nd, 1963, to David Beltz and Mary (Dodson) Beltz (both deceased) in Hamilton, Ohio. He worked for Concrete Technology, Panda Pencil Corp and then later at Pac Worldwide. For the last several years of his life, Scot was disabled but still maintained his sense of humor and kind spirit. He is survived by his three children; two sons with Victoria Beltz, Joshua Beltz (Jessica) of Columbus, Ohio, and Jeremy Beltz (Candace) of Middletown, Ohio, and a daughter with Donna Beltz, Hunter Miller of Middletown, Ohio. He is survived by two siblings, Lisa Gray (Stacey) and John Beltz (Stephanie), and was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny Beltz. He was grandfather to five grandchildren, Madison, Evan, Cali, Kaleb, and Ryder; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. A celebration of life will be scheduled for later this summer, invitations to family and friends to follow. We would like to thank W.E. Lusain Funeral Home of Dayton, Ohio for their kindness and compassion.



