W E Lusain Funeral Home
2455 Stanley Ave
Dayton, OH 45404
(937) 443-2030
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM
Gregory BOWMAN


1956 - 2020
Gregory BOWMAN Obituary
BOWMAN, Gregory E. Age 63, of Dayton, Ohio, March 12, 1956- January 18, 2020. Greg was a gentle, quiet man, who loved animals, weightlifting, going to the beach, and was an avid reader. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard C. Bowman, and mother, B. Earleen Willoughby. He is survived by his siblings, Diana McKay (Ross), Larry Bowman, and Jeffrey Bowman (Vicki), two nieces and four nephews. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed. Memorial service Friday, January 31, from 4pm-5pm at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home 2455 Stanley Ave, Dayton, Oh. 45404. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in remembrance of Greg, to Target Ministries 111 Xenia Ave, Dayton, 45410.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
