Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
1964 - 2019
Gregory Childers Obituary
CHILDERS, Gregory L. Age 55 passed away Saturday November 9, 2019. He was born August 22, 1964 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Howard J. Childers and Mary (nee Hotelling) Childers. Greg is survived by his wife Tammy Childers; children Stacey Childers, Tyler Childers, Taylor Leann Childers; grandchildren Lillie Johnson, Liam Johnson; mother Mary Childers; siblings Diane Johnson, Debbie (Don) Matlock, James Childers. He was also survived by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Howard Childers. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Monday November 18, 2019 from 11AM until the time of the funeral service at 1PM with Pastor Valerie McCann officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 16, 2019
