CHILDERS, Gregory L. Age 55 passed away Saturday November 9, 2019. He was born August 22, 1964 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Howard J. Childers and Mary (nee Hotelling) Childers. Greg is survived by his wife Tammy Childers; children Stacey Childers, Tyler Childers, Taylor Leann Childers; grandchildren Lillie Johnson, Liam Johnson; mother Mary Childers; siblings Diane Johnson, Debbie (Don) Matlock, James Childers. He was also survived by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Howard Childers. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Monday November 18, 2019 from 11AM until the time of the funeral service at 1PM with Pastor Valerie McCann officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 16, 2019