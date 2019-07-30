|
DAVIS, Gregory W. Age 62 of Hanover Twp. passed away on July 26, 2019. He was born on July 10, 1957 in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of William and Carlene (Hardy) Davis. He attended Hamilton City schools, graduating from Taft High School in 1975. Greg worked as a tool and die maker at General Electric Evendale for 34 years, retiring in May of 2018. On April 2, 2000 he married Tracy Reiff. He was a member of the NRA IAM #912 and Compassionate Friends of Tri-County. He is survived by his wife, Tracy; his parents; children, Samantha Davis, Angel (Edward) Lemen and Charlee Fields; grandchildren, Thomas, Mary and Melody Lemen; two sisters, Jennifer (John) Thomas and Andrea (Brian) Batdorf; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Rocky Fields and his mother-in-law, Mary Reiff. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd, Ross, OH on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4 PM until the time of funeral service at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 30, 2019