DAVIS, Gregory L.

Gregory L. Davis, age 67, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away November 11, 2020, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Adair-Davis; mother, Kenora Davis, 4 sons; one stepson; 9 grandchildren; brother, Tehran Davis. Gregory was preceded in death by his father, Grannison Davis. There will be a celebration of life a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave, Pocatello, Idaho (208) 233-0686. Share memories at


www.downardfuneralhome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Downard Funeral Home
241 N Garfield Ave
Pocatello, ID 83204
(208) 233-0686
