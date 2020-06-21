FLANNERY, Gregory P. 47, of Springfield, passed away June 18, 2020. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on September 1, 1972, the son of Ray and Phyllis Flannery. Gregory was a 1991, graduate of Northeastern High School. He was preceded in death by his father and special family friend, Sheri Elkins. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis; children, Brandon (Lindsey) Flannery and Brenna Flannery; brother, Matthew Flannery; grandson, Raylen Flannery; nephews, Nicholas (Felicia) Flannery and Colin Flannery and close family friends, Barb and Doug Elkins. Visitation will be Monday, from 5-7 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.