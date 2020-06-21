Gregory Flannery
1972 - 2020
FLANNERY, Gregory P. 47, of Springfield, passed away June 18, 2020. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on September 1, 1972, the son of Ray and Phyllis Flannery. Gregory was a 1991, graduate of Northeastern High School. He was preceded in death by his father and special family friend, Sheri Elkins. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis; children, Brandon (Lindsey) Flannery and Brenna Flannery; brother, Matthew Flannery; grandson, Raylen Flannery; nephews, Nicholas (Felicia) Flannery and Colin Flannery and close family friends, Barb and Doug Elkins. Visitation will be Monday, from 5-7 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
