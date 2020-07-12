Gregory FRITSCH

FRITSCH, Gregory Thomas Age 59, passed away at his residence on July 5, 2020. He was born December 8, 1960, to Francis & June (Dix) Fritsch in Cincinnati, OH. He attended Stratford Heights Church of God. He loved to play the guitar and write and record music. In 2018, he won a Josie Award for the song "Country Girls Rock". He was a devoted husband, father, brother, friend and loved his pets, Jackson, Shy and Hope. Gregory is survived by his wife of seven years, Kimberly L. Fritsch; children, Christopher (Lindsay) Riddle, Joseph (Liz) Jackson, John Heilshorn, Jr. and Olivia Heilshorn; 5 grandchildren; mother-in-law, Barbara Jackson; brother, Frank (JoElla) Fritsch; sisters, Annette (Richard) Imwalle, Barbara Fischer, Teri (Gena Dilavio) Dix, Catherine (Donald) Hughes, and Jeanne (Robert) Benton; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Karl Frischer. A receiving of friends and family will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home at 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 4:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Ray C. Phillips officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com