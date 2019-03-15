Home

GROEBER, Gregory A. 83, of Enon, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in his home. He was born January 11, 1936 in Springfield the son of Jack A. and Rosalind (Lothschuetz) Groeber. Greg worked as a program analyst for Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Survivors include his wife, Carole (Grady); two daughters, Regina & Stephen Klotz, Beavercreek and Theresa Groeber, Centerville; one sister, Roselinda & Tom Rawers, Kettering; a sister-in-law, Becky Groeber, Cincinnati and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia and a brother, Phillip Groeber. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donation can be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church or St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019
