HENDRIX, Gregory Alan Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 30, 2020. He was the son of the late Doris Jean Hendrix and Bertha Hendrix Alexander. He was preceded in death by one brother Norris Hendrix. Survivors include one son Aaron Hendrix of Dayton Ohio; 4 brothers Doris (Dawn) David, Robert and Jeffrey, sisters Mary (John) Coleman and Katherine Hendrix and a number of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A special great-great niece, Gabrielle, who affectionately called him "Uncle G". In lieu of funeral services, the family will hold a private Celebration of Life and to honor Gregory's legacy, we ask all who wish to participate make a donation to the Pat Dyer Memorial Fund or any Cancer organization on the 58th Anniversary of his birth, July 20, 2020.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020