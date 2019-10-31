|
|
HILL, Gregory Allen Passed October 29th in his sleep with family by his side. Greg was the 5th of 6 children born to Paul and Gloria (Wates) Hill on May 9, 1964. Greg graduated from Hamilton High School in 1982. He served in the United States Army from 1986 to 1991 highlighted by a 2 year tour in Germany. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelors Degree in Marketing in 2003. He is survived by his sons Zachary and Keenan, his mother, his siblings Brenda (James) Welsch, Debra (Jack) Newkirk, Douglas (Sue) Hill, Cindy ( Jerry) Vaccarino and Brian (Karry) Hill. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father and his nephew Taylor Newkirk. A memorial celebrating his life will be held at The Presbyterian Church in Hamilton on Saturday November 2nd at 11AM followed by light snacks and beverages in the church. Pastor John Lewis will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in Greg's name to the church.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 31, 2019