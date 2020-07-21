1/1
Gregory Hillard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HILLARD, Gregory E. Age 66, of Tipp City, OH, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born June 22, 1953, in Springfield, OH, to the late John F. and Dorothy {Molen} Hillard. He is survived by his son, Todd (Keely) Hillard, Noblesville, IN; daughter, Meagan (Jud) Avila, Westfield, IN; brother, Rodney H. Hillard, Springfield, OH; and grandchildren, Briggs & Saylor Hillard and Charlotte & Grayson Avila. Greg was the operator of Rose Heating and Air. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, biking and spending time with his beloved Weimaraners. Greg was a huge OSU fan and his love for sports led him to coach 24 seasons of Tipp City sports. He was a loving grandfather who adored spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren. A memorial service will be at 7:00 PM, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Visitation 5:00 PM until time of service at 7:00 on July 23, 2020, at the funeral home. The family is practicing social distancing and has requested that all guests wear a mask or facial covering. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
Greg was one of my patients at Northeast Family Practice, I was blessed to meet and know an amazing man. He will truly be missed by everyone. Prayers for his family !
Tiffanie K
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved