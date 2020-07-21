Gregory Hillard

HILLARD, Gregory E. Age 66, of Tipp City, OH, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born June 22, 1953, in Springfield, OH, to the late John F. and Dorothy {Molen} Hillard. He is survived by his son, Todd (Keely) Hillard, Noblesville, IN; daughter, Meagan (Jud) Avila, Westfield, IN; brother, Rodney H. Hillard, Springfield, OH; and grandchildren, Briggs & Saylor Hillard and Charlotte & Grayson Avila. Greg was the operator of Rose Heating and Air. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, biking and spending time with his beloved Weimaraners. Greg was a huge OSU fan and his love for sports led him to coach 24 seasons of Tipp City sports. He was a loving grandfather who adored spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren. A memorial service will be at 7:00 PM, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Visitation 5:00 PM until time of service at 7:00 on July 23, 2020, at the funeral home. The family is practicing social distancing and has requested that all guests wear a mask or facial covering. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com
.