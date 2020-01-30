|
KARJALA Sr., Gregory Alan "Greg" Age 55 of Vandalia, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born June 6, 1964 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Nicholi Karjala and Margaret Kliemier. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Karjala; son, Gregory Karjala, Jr.; father, Nicholi Karjala; sister, Peggy Karjala; nephew, Michael Karjala. Greg is survived by his son, Alexander (Christie) Karjala; mother, Margaret "Peggy" Kliemier; grandchildren, Peyton, Taylor and Noah "The Dooood"; daughter, Krista Trefz; brothers, James (Lori) Karjala, Bryan (Elvira) Karjala, Christopher Karjala and Jerry (Jami) Karjala; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020