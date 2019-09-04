Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Resources
Gregory PAUGH


1960 - 2019
Gregory PAUGH Obituary
PAUGH, Gregory Sherman 59, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1960, in Roswell, New Mexico, the son of William Sherman and Carolyn (Markley) Paugh. Greg graduated from Northeastern High School in 1978. He worked for the Cascade Corporation for over twenty years and was Quality Control Inspector. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and never missed watching a game. Greg attended Nation Chapel United Methodist Church. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn, two daughters: Kara Paugh and Sophie Paugh; step-daughter: Jenny (Rob) Collins, step granddaughters: Norah and Madison; sisters: Carol Lynn (Bill) Snyder, and Camie Paugh; a nephew, Trenton Snyder, niece, Treena (Scott) Cunningham; great nephew and niece: Justus and Faith; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Sherman in 2018. Greg always looked forward to spending time with his girls. He especially enjoyed attending Sophie's sporting events. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 4-7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Somerford Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
