PAULL, Gregory Brian 61, of Stuart, FL formerly from Dayton, OH, passed away October 10, 2019 at the Treasure Coast Hospice House in Stuart, FL. Greg was born in Dayton, OH to the late William and Alice (Brownfield) Paull. Greg was in route sales for over 20 years in the Dayton area: A job he truly loved. Greg enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and watching them grow throughout the years. He was an avid fisherman, loved the ocean, and most of all, traveling the U.S. with his longtime friends Larry Mawson and Thomas Van Over. Greg is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Robert Michel, niece, Katie Spaeth and nephew, Jason Willer. Greg is survived by his daughter Marissa (Lee) Miracle, granddaughters Makynzie, Olivia and Faith, great granddaughter Reagan, sisters Dolora Michel, Cynthia (Jay) Willer, Barbara (Terry) Spaeth, brothers William (Sharon) Paull and Douglas (Lisa) Paull as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at St. Helen's Catholic Church, 605 Granville Place, Dayton, OH on November 8, 2019: Visitation begins at 9 am followed by 10 am Mass.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019